Kunickaa Sadanand poses with ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan at ‘Bigg Boss 19’ party

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Kunickaa Sadanand recently shared a special moment from the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ party, where she was seen posing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kunickaa posted a picture with the actor, fondly referring to him as ‘Tiger’. In the image, the two are seen standing together and smiling at the camera as they got clicked.

For the caption, she wrote: “The Tiger is here.”

Kunickaa had made it to the top 10 of the show, which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna on the grand finale night. The

Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal made it to the Top 5. Along with the trophy, Gaurav took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

It was Manju Asrani, wife of well known late star Asrani, who gave Kunickaa the first break as an actress in a TV serial. Her second break was a role in the TV serial Adalat, directed by Dheeraj Kumar. Kunickaa began her film career at the age of 28 in a 1988 horror Hindi movie named Kabrastan.

She has acted in many negative roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi. Kunickaa has acted in 110 films in 25 years.

Swabhimaan is a TV serial, where she played mother to an 18-year-old breakthrough role that won her many plaudits. She acted in a TV serial called Kana Phoosi and in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

She was also seen in the reality TV show Box Cricket League as a fielder from the team Pune Anmol Ratn, while most recently she played the character of Rani Durgavati in the TV serial Akbar Birbal.

On the film front, she was last seen in Bhouri, which released in 2016. The social drama was a glimpse of the life conditions of a particular women in rural North India, set against the background of social conflict surrounding women in rural India. It also stars Masha Paur, Raghubir Yadav and Shakti Kapoor.

