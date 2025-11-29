Kunal Kemmu says 'Never Doubt your potential' as he flaunts his chiseled abs in a mirror selfie

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu treated his Instagram Family with a motivating mirror selfie, flaunting his chiseled abs.

The 'Go Goa Gone' actor went bare-chested in the image, wearing only his lowers. We could also see the tattoo below his chest, along with his bulky biceps.

Kemmu also shared his fitness and most likely life mantra in the caption that read, "Never Doubt your potential (sic)."

His Insta feed is full of such inspiring sneak peeks from his intense gym sessions.

In October, Kemmu was honored with the Filmfare award for "Madgaon Express."

Sharing his delight, the 'Kalyug' actor penned on social media,

"Filmfare Baby!! A trophy that I have secretly wanted in my name since I was a child. Finally to have it in my hands last night felt Surreal. Thank you @filmfare and @jiteshpillaai for the honour, this one will always be special (sic)."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Kemmu will soon be seen leading the Netflix drama "Single Papa".

The series shares the tale of Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, a man-child who suddenly decides to adopt a baby right after his divorce.

His impulsive decision leaves his family shocked, leading to a massive kalesh as they attempt to wrap their heads around how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a human.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, the show has Shashank Khaitan on board as the executive producer. Khaitan is also directing the project along with Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani.

"Single Papa" is backed by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the banner of Juggernaut Productions.

On Friday, Kemmu unveiled the latest poster from the show on social media, along with the caption, "Papa banna koi bacchon ka khel nahi hain (milk bottle emoji)Watch Single Papa, out 12 December, only on Netflix (sic)."

The poster had him holding a baby with a perplexed expression on his face.

"Single Papa" is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 12.

--IANS

pm/