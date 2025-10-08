Kunal Kemmu flexes abs and muscular physique while ‘checking’ himself out

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to social media to showcase his chiseled abs and ripped physique.

The ‘Kalyug’ actor, known for his dedication to fitness, was seen checking out his sculpted look, giving a glimpse of the hard work behind his remarkable transformation. On Wednesday, Kunal took to his Instagram handle and shared his photo from the gym, flaunting his abs and toned body. In the mirror selfie, the ‘Dhol’ actor is seen pulling up his T-shirt to show off his muscles, abs, and biceps.

Alongside it, the actor simply wrote, “Peek a boo (just checking).” He posted the same image with a striking monochrome effect.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu celebrated his wife Soha Ali Khan’s 47th birthday on October 4. Soha shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, posting pictures with Kunal, her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba, daughter Inaaya, and friends including Neha Dhupia. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Cake, calm, and a lot of love — couldn’t ask for more #happybirthday #gratitude.”

On the professional front, Kunal recently made his directorial debut with “Madgaon Express,” which became a box office success and earned him the ‘Best Directorial Debut’ award at the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The film featured Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Nora Fatehi. He began his career as a child actor on the TV series “Gul Gulshan Gulfaam” and later appeared in films like “Raja Hindustani,” “Zakhm,” “Bhai,” “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,” and “Dushman.”

Kunal Kemmu made his lead role debut in the 2005 film “Kalyug,” followed by Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Traffic Signal in 2007.” The actor has also featured in films like “Golmaal 3,” zombie comedy “Go Goa Gone,” “Bhaag Johnny,” “Malang” and “Kalank.”

In August, he made his debut as a singer and songwriter with the track, “Loche.” Speaking about his new single, Kunal had earlier shared, “Loche is really a piece of my life — and I think a lot of others will see theirs in it too. It’s about those little everyday things that throw us off course but also make life interesting. I didn’t want to paint a perfect picture — I wanted to sing about the mess, the madness, and the fun in not having it all figured out.”

--IANS

ps/