Kunal Kapur: Indian cuisine has been shaped by Ved, Hakeems over a period of time

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, who recently wrapped up the 9th season of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, has said that the contours of the Indian cuisine have been shaped scientifically over centuries by Ved and Hakeems.

He spoke with IANS on the sets of ‘MasterChef India’ during the season finale. When asked about the difference between Indian and western cuisine, he told IANS, “The genesis of every cuisine is very different. I believe that the spices we use in our food, we can add 6-7 spices to a simple cup of tea, there is a science behind it. Because our food has been defined by the Ved and Hakeems over a period of time. That if we grind all the spices and give it to them, it is good for their health. But we will not drink it because it is very strong. But if we grind the same spices and make garam masala and add it to our food, then we will be able to eat it”.

He further mentioned, “So over a period of time, according to availability, according to different body types, our food has evolved. If there were so many spices in it, then they were added to our food. In the same way, if you talk in the western world, or if you go towards Asian style food, Chinese food has umami, spices, herbs, their flavor is very different, very strong. In the same way, in the western world, minimal spices are used, but still they are used”.

“The flavors of both are different. And as an individual, we have that option that if you want to try something like this today, then you have to try something like that today. Plus, the place where it grows, that is used. And for that climate, for that soil, for that air, it is appropriate”, he added.

