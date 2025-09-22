"Kumkum Bhagya" goes off air after 11 years, Supriya Shukla shares an emotional note

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Supriya Shukla was recently seen getting emotional as her iconic television show Kumkum Bhagya recently went off air. Supriya, who was an integral part of the show, went on to share a beautiful picture of the television show featuring herself and her onscreen daughters Pragya and Bulbul.

She penned an emotional note that read, “15th April.. 2014..this journey started... This show has given so much... That it cannot be expressed in words... A television show.. I am proud to be a small part of.. So much of love... Blessings…”

She added, “Though not been on kb sets from 2017..but Kumkum never left me.. A final goodbye to this beautiful.. Warm Show... A television show.. I get compliments for.. On film n ott sets... Though that's not the criteria.. But Show like these r not made everyday.. They hav to be nurtured with love.. Compassion.. Hardwork.. Emotions... N Goodness of all excellent team members…”

Rooting for the show, she wrote, “Cheers for Kumkum Bhagya Well played... An innings... We enjoyed playing...n our viewers.. Love reciprocated it wholeheartedly Kumkum Bhagya.” Talking about the show's iconic song, Shukla wrote, “Had to play Allah Waariyan.. As i genuinely thought this song was recorded for this show.. N was enlightened by my daughters later that it existed before that... Allah waariyan is kkb for me…”

Supriya Shukla shares an emotional note as "Kumkum Bhagya" goes off air after 11 years. For the uninitiated, the show Kumkum Bhagya aired for 11 years and was touted as a superhit. Kumkum Bhagya starred Sriti Jha, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Shukla, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Arjit Taneja, amongst others, in the lead when the show initially went on air.

The pair of Sriti Jha, aka Pragya, and Shabbir Ahluwalia, aka Abhi, ruled the roost as the onscreen lead pair for years. Actress Mrunal Thakur was also a part of the show before she ventured into Bollywood, and she played the role of the lead actress Sriti Jha's younger sister Bulbul.

–IANS

rd/