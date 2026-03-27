Kumar Sanu revisits 90s memories with unreleased ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ duet

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Playback singer Kumar Sanu took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited an unreleased duet from the 1991 film “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin,” recalling the golden era of 1990s music and the people who shaped it.

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Sanu took to Instagram, where he shared a video of featuring him and Anuradha Paudwal among many others during the making of the song ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’.

Sharing his thoughts, Sanu shared that many songs recorded during that time never made it beyond studio tapes, each holding its own emotion and memory.

He wrote: “In the 90s, we recorded so many songs that stayed on studio tapes… each one carrying a moment, a memory, a feeling."

Listening to one such duet brought back vivid moments from the film’s recording sessions, which he described as filled with passion, creativity, and unforgettable collaborations.

He added: "Listening back to this beautiful duet takes me right back to our sessions for Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin — a time filled with music, passion, and unforgettable people.”

Sanu also remembered late music baron Gulshan Kumar, crediting his vision and deep love for music for making several iconic projects possible.

“Above all, remembering Gulshan ji, whose vision and love for music made so much possible… truly missed, always remembered I cherish the sweet moments with Kishan Kumar and little Bhushan.”

Adding details about the song, Sanu also mentioned: “Film: Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Director: Mahesh Bhatt, Singer: Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu, Lyrics: Sameer, Music: Nadeem–Shravan. As they say, some songs are meant for the world… and some are just meant for the moment.”

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film starred Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt in her first major lead female role, with Aamir Khan starring as her love interest. It also featured Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre, and Tiku Talsania and Deepak Tijori.

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin plot was inspired from the 1934 Hollywood film It Happened One Night starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. In turn, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin was remade in Telugu as Kurradi Kurrodu and in Tamil as Kadhal Rojavae.

--IANS

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