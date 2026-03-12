Kumar Sanu gets relief in defamation case against ex-wife, digital platforms

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has secured a significant interim relief in the defamation case that he had filed. The court has passed an important order granting interim protection against the singer’s ex-wife along with digital platforms Google and Meta, as well as unidentified parties listed as John Doe defendants.

Highlighting the development, the singer’s advocate Sana Raees Khan emphasized that the relief marks an important step toward safeguarding the reputation and dignity of individuals in the digital age.

The singer had filed a INR 50 crore defamation suit against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya. The Bombay High Court had earlier refrained his ex-wife from giving contentious interviews" against him.

Speaking about the matter, Sana said that the order reinforces the importance of accountability on social media and search platforms when defamatory material surfaces online. She noted that protecting an individual’s reputation remains a fundamental legal principle, regardless of whether the person is a public figure. The interim relief, she added, ensures that Kumar Sanu’s reputation is safeguarded while the matter continues to be examined in the Bombay High Court.

The court’s order restrains the circulation and publication of defamatory content related to Kumar Sanu, while also directing digital intermediaries to take necessary action in accordance with the law. According to Sana, the case reflects the increasing role of the judiciary in addressing online defamation and protecting public figures from reputational harm caused through digital platforms.

Earlier, in October last year, Kumar Sanu had filed a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his “personality and publicity rights” which sought to cover his name, voice, vocal style and technique, mannerisms, images, caricatures, likeness and signature.

The lawsuit alleged unauthorised or unlicensed commercial exploitation by third parties of these attributes (including via GIFs, audio/video recordings, AI-cloned voice and face morphing, merchandise) which generate revenue online and risk dilution of his persona. As an outcome, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection, the Court orally stated an interim injunction would protect his rights and ordered removal of objectionable online content.

As per reports, the Court directed digital platforms, AI-developers and intermediaries to take down unauthorised content imitating his voice, likeness and persona, and ordered preservation of related data from named platforms and e-commerce sites.

