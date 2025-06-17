'Kuberaa' teaser edited by Nagarjuna's college alumnus; Actor asked, 'Who cut this?'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Did you know the teaser of Sekhar Kammula's "Kuberaa" was edited by Sushruth Chilakapati, a young alumnus from Nagarjuna's college - The Akkineni Family’s Annapurna College of Film and Media?

However, Nagarjuna was not aware of this, and ended up asking - "Who cut this?".

He recalled, "When I first watched the teaser, I was blown away. I remember asking, ‘Who cut this? What a fantastic cut!’ It had such finesse, such storytelling rhythm - it was difficult to pull off something like that, especially a teaser that builds entirely on a song and still conveys a whole story. I later found out that the person behind it was a young man named Sushruth, an alumnus of Annapurna College of Film & Media. I was genuinely thrilled!"

After learning that the editor is an alumnus of his college, Nagarjuna asked his wife, Amala Akkineni about him.

"I was so proud. We had met before, but I hadn’t realised he’d go on to do something so impactful. For Sekhar to conceive of a teaser that too the first teaser, like this…and for someone from our very own college to bring it to life - that’s what this ecosystem is all about. It was a full-circle moment for me as both an actor and the founder of the college," Nagarjuna added.

Praising Susruth for being focused and passionate, Amala shared that he is remembered as a gifted student with a "natural sense of rhythm" by his teachers.

"He has a creative storytelling ability with an intuitive understanding of characterisation. It all showed up in his edits, especially his graduation film 'Que Sera Sera' — a well-crafted and directed black-and-white short film that still stands out. It’s been a joy to see him grow under Sekhar Kammula’s mentorship and make his mark in the industry. We are proud of his journey and glad his work is getting the appreciation it deserves," Amala remembered.

Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, "Kuberaa" is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 20.

