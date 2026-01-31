Kubbra Sait reflects on one year of Deva: 'This film broke me & built me’

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) It has been 1 year since Shahid Kapoor's cop drama, "Deva", reached the audience, and commemorating the milestone, actress Kubbra Sait decided to reflect on the project that ended up challenging her from all fronts.

Kubbra shared that the Rosshan Andrrews' directorial has shaped her profoundly — both as an actor and as a person.

She used social media to talk about her experience of being a part of the action thriller.

Kubbra wrote on the photo-sharing app, “This film broke me a little. And it built me a lot. It’s been a year since “Deva” released Almost a full year of shooting. Real locations. Long days. A lot of waiting. A lot of figuring things out. Real exhaustion. Real growth. (sic)."

“I struggled most days on this project,” she admitted.

“But tough situations have a strange way of working on you. They build resilience, create deep bonds, and force you into a stronger relationship with yourself," Kubbra explained.

She further stated that playing Dipti Singh pushed her in ways she did not see coming.

The 'Sacred Games' actress went on to add, "She’s a woman trained not to trust her instinct. And yet her instinct is right. Living inside that contradiction stayed with me."

Celebrating the release anniversary of "Deva", Kubbra extended her gratitude to the team behind the project, saying, “Happy one year to a journey I won’t forget. My first theatrical release of 2025. Growth isn’t always pretty, but it is powerful. Happy Anniversary @roykapurfilms you made me SOLID! Congratulations BIG KISS and I miss y’all."

Backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, "Deva" stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati in significant roles, along with others.

The project has been adapted from Andrrews's own 2013 Malayalam outing "Mumbai Police".

The drama narrates the journey of a violent cop who undergoes a personality change after losing his memory in an accident.

