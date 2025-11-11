Krystle D’Souza opens up on her character’s growth in ‘First Copy 2’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Krystle D’Souza has opened up about her character’s evolution in ‘First Copy Season 2.’

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress shared insights on how her role has developed this season, describing it as a challenging yet rewarding experience. She revealed that portraying her character pushed her creatively and allowed her to explore new emotional depths.

When asked about their characters’ evolution this season and whether it posed personal or creative challenges, Krystle revealed that the growth of her role pushed them both emotionally and creatively. She shared, “In Season One, Mona was just being introduced. But in Season Two, there’s a lot more depth to her. She’s more emotional, and there’s so much more for me to explore as an actor.”

“For me, the challenge was slowing down. Thanks to Farhan Sir, who constantly told me, “Whatever you say, say it half as fast.” Because my character this time is calm, composed, and strong. I’ve never played someone like that before, and it was a great learning experience.”

When asked how much she relates to her character Mona, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress stated, “Quite a lot, actually. I’m an actress both in real life and on screen, so that helps. And emotionally, Mona and I are similar — we both believe deeply in people and in love. So yes, I relate to her on many levels.”

The newest season of First Copy features Munawar Faruqui alongside Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, and Nawab Shah. “First Copy Season 2” premiered on Amazon MX Player on 5th November.

