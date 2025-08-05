Kritika Kamra on ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’: I feel very secure because I know my role matters

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who is all set to appear in Saare Jahan Se Accha, has opened up about her role in the series, saying she feels secure being part of an ensemble, as her character holds significance.

“I’ve been part of women-led stories in the past, and those experiences have been incredibly empowering. But for me, what really matters is whether the role I’m playing is impactful, and if the story is something I believe in,” said Kritika.

She said that the upcoming patriotic Netflix series is intense and has a layered narrative.

“And my character holds significant weight in the overall arc, even if the screen time isn’t the longest. I feel very secure about where I stand in the project because I know my role matters,” said Kritika.

She added: “At the end of the day, it’s not the length of a role but its depth and purpose that excites me as an actor. I’m genuinely looking forward to the show reaching audiences, it’s a powerful piece of storytelling.”

Saare Jahan Se Accha is all set to have its premieres on August 13 on the streaming giant Netflix.

The series, which also stars Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, Anup Soni and Sunny Hinduja, is set against the backdrop of the 1970s. It will showcase the gripping tale of espionage, sacrifice, and national duty.

The mission-based story is created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as the creative producer.

As per a statement, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” delves into the high-stakes world of intelligence where the slightest delay in relaying critical information could alter the nation's fate. Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries.

The series is created by Gaurav Shukla and is directed by Sumit Purohit. It is written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah.

