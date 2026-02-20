Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to host intimate sundowner wedding in golden hues

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Golden hues and a warm sundowner glow will set the stage as Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur host an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai this March.

Designed as a sundowner affair, the celebration will feature elegant gold-toned decor, creating a refined and festive ambience for the evening gathering, followed by a celebratory party.

A source close to IANS said: “The theme is golden hues as it’s a sundowner event. Decor will be elegant gold tones to go with the celebration. 12th the after celebrations are in south Mumbai. its in an old colonial / Victorian style venue.”

The couple will formalise their union on March 11 with a private signing and registration ceremony at Gaurav’s residence in Bandra, attended by close family members and select friends.

The source added: “Kritika family is flying down to mumbai in early March. The ceremony on 11th will be an intimate one where their wedding signing / registration will take place at Gaurav’s house in Bandra followed by a celebratory party.

The couple will exchange vows in the presence of immediate family, followed by a private celebration with closed family and closest friends.

A source had shared: “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them.”

“The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.”

Kritika and Gaurav are wrapping up their professional commitments to immerse themselves in their wedding celebrations in March fully.

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

Kritika made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav. In 2022, she first played a princess Kamini in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she played Dolly, a woman in a troubled marriage in Hush Hush.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

