Kriti Sanon turns her mother's personal mehendi artist this Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon turned her mother's personal mehendi artist this Karwa Chauth.

The 'Mimi' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and posted a pic of lovingly applying mehendi on her mother's hand.

"Meet Mom's personal mehendi artist! (love kissed emoji) @geeta_sanon Happy Karva Chauth! (red heart emoji)" Kriti wrote in the caption.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actress dropped another still of the final mehendi and wished everyone celebrating Karwa Chauth, saying, "Happy Karva Chauth to everyone celebrating", along with two red heart emojis.

In the meantime, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kriti talked about performing a special tribute at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kriti termed the moment as truly magical. Expressing her excitement, the ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress revealed that she would be performing a special tribute to an extraordinary woman; however, she did not take any names.

“Filmfare has always been close to my heart; it’s where we celebrate the love for cinema, the stories, and the people who make them come alive. Performing this year, at the 70th edition, feels truly magical. I’m giving a very special tribute to an incredible woman this time and can’t wait for everyone to experience it,” Kriti shared.

Work-wise, Kriti recently wrapped up the Italy schedule of her much-talked-about sequel "Cocktail 2".

She shared a couple of pictures from Italy on Instagram and wrote, "Ciao my Bellas. And just like that we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow. See you guys super soon”.

These photos showed Kriti enjoying a gala time with her team and the director of the film, Homi Adajania. She will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in her next.

Over and above this, Kriti will also be a part of "Tere Ishk Mein" directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-starring Dhanush.

