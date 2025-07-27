Kriti Sanon turns 35: Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Dhanush pen heartfelt wishes

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) One of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon, has turned a year older on Sunday. As the 'Mimi' actress celebrated her 35th birthday, several who's who from Bollywood penned lovely birthday wishes for her on social media.

Kriti's 'The Crew' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a gorgeous picture of the 'Luka Chuppi' actress on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday @kritisanon ... wish you the bestest always, lots of love."

Varun Dhawan also wished his 'Bhediya' co-star, saying, "Happy Birthday To My Favourite Tall Person."

Dhanush treated the netizens with an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of Kriti from the sets of their forthcoming drama, "Tere Ishk Mein" and penned, “Happy birthday Mukti. Have a good one", along with a hug emoji.

Shilpa Shetty's birthday wish for Kriti read, "Happy birthday hottie! Wishing you great health, happiness, lots of success and love! Have a fabulous day and year ahead."

Rakul Preet Singh added, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Kriti! Hope the year ahead brings you continued success and great experience."

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also penned a heartfelt note for Kriti, wishing her all the best for her future.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Kritzz@ You're force, and this year better be ready for everything you're about to conquer. May today be the start of something bold, beautiful, and wildly exciting. Sending you big cheers, tight hugs, and all the good vibes. Let the celebration begin!," he wrote.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen as the leading lady in Anand L Rai's "Tere Ishk Mein".

As she wrapped up the shoot for the much-anticipated romantic entertainer, Kriti penned a gratitude note for the "Tere Ishk Mein" team.

"And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!," she wrote on IG.

