Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh has kicked in his 40th birthday with a bang by revealing the powerful first look poster from his next, "Dhurandhar".

Wishing the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor on his special day, the fellow stars also praised Ranveer's exciting look from Aditya Dhar's directorial.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh!! Your energy, your hardwork, your crazzyy talent and the love you keep speading has always inspired me!! Shine on rickstar! Dhurandhar looks (followed by two fire emojis) P.S. looking forward to working with you soon!"

Tiger Shroff added, “Keep smashing it like only you can. Happy day baller.”

Tamannaah Bhatia wished Ranveer with the following words, “Fireeee… Happy Birthday @ranveersingh,” while Huma Qureshi added, “Happy Bday you rockstar @ranveersingh !! Mind is blownnnnnn .....”

Rakul Preet Singh further penned a heartfelt message saying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER! WISHING YOU LOADS OF HAPPINESS AND GREAT TIMES AHEAD. KEEP SPREADING That Energy ALWAYS.” Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur hyped both the actor and the teaser, saying, “AND HE'S BACK! Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh” and added, “@adityadharfilms ABSOLUTELY WORTH THE WAIT!! WHAT A TEASER!”

Wishing him on his birthday and also for "Dhurandhar", Mouni Roy shared, “Happiest birthday fav, you manic manic human, this year shall wish you the bestest for Dhurandhar which I'm sure is gonna be a hyper-charged, spellbinding spectacle coz it has the most flamboyant rapturous showman. Love & light always."

Karan Johar shared a special poem for the birthday star that read, "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh...Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near."

The first look of "Dhurandhar" features Ranveer in an action-packed avatar with long hair and a beard. The poster features a background engulfed in flames and smoke.

Sharing the first look on social media, the 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the post, "An Inferno will rise...Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men...#Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025."

