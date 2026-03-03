Kristen Bell pens note for hubby Dax Shepard, he quips about colonoscopy prep day

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Kristen Bell penned a heartfelt note for her husband Dax Shepard, thanking him for being her constant support system, even as he humorously revealed he showed up for her during his “colonoscopy prep day.”

Bell took to Instagram and shared that while she may appear confident on stage, she doesn’t do it alone.

She wrote on Instagram: “In case you were wondering what I was doing when I wasn’t on stage last night. Not for one moment do think I could do this job on my own.”

The actress highlighted how the people in one’s corner are not just a bonus but the very foundation that fuels dreams and ambitions.

“Never underestimate your tribe. The goals you’ve set, the dreams you’re chasing — none of it happens in isolation. The people in your corner aren’t a bonus. They’re the foundation.”

Calling her family her source of creative energy, Bell added that the space she gets to perform and entertain comes from the stability and love she receives at home. She also promised to always hold the same space for her loved ones when they need it.

“Thank you @daxshepard for being so continuously supportive and present. You have never not been there to help calm my nervous system when it’s crunch time. Our family unit gives me the fuel to be creative and perform and entertain, which I so love to do.”

“I am thankful for the space I can take up, and will always make the same room for all three of you when you need it.”

Responding to her emotional post, Shepard brought his trademark humour into the mix.

He wrote in the comment section: “I don’t deserve this, but I kinda do in thIS case because yesterday was my colonoscopy prep day (if you know you know), so the visit was one of the bravest/most arrogant decisions of my life. Also you CRUSHED.”

It was in 2007, when Bell began dating actor Dax Shepard. They announced their engagement in January 2010. They co-starred in the 2010 film When in Rome, the 2012 film Hit and Run, and the 2017 film CHiPs.

They were married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office in 2013. They have two daughters, born in March 2013 and December 2014

