Krishna Shroff has an ‘emotional exchange’ in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Krishna Shroff, daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, is currently seen in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. She is finding herself facing an unexpected challenge that leaves her frustrated and emotional in the reality show.

In the upcoming episode, Krishna’s been feeling under the weather, with an upset stomach that’s made it difficult for her to take part in household chores or engage fully in village life.

The sweet aunty from the family Krishna is staying with, unaware of her discomfort, was left heartbroken when she noticed Krishna wasn’t eating like the others.

Earlier, when the contestants were served a plate of homemade bhujiya sev,, Sumukhi and Samriddhi happily tucked in, but Sumukhi gently told her that Krishna wouldn’t eat it. The aunty, thinking it was because of something she did wrong, broke down in tears.

Krishna immediately hugged her and tried to console her emotional host and said: “Arey aunty, aap ro mat (don’t cry). I am very happy to be here.”

She added, “She is so pure and didn’t want her to feel bad. I told her this isn’t because of her. I have a very strict routine, and if I can’t stick to it, mera dimaag bohot kharab hota hai. Jaisa main khana khati hoon, voh bohot alag hota hai (My mind gets very messed up. The way I eat is very unusual.) I am very sorry, I felt very bad that she cried for me.”

The show is testing the limits of its celebrity contestants. They have traded their luxury-filled routines for Bamuliya village in Madhya Pradesh.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show follows 11 celebrity women including names such as Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin sisters Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra.

The show airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

dc/