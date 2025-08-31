KPY Bala is going to be a true content-driven star, says director Balaji Sakthivel

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS)Veteran director Balaji Sakthivel, who plays a pivotal role in director Sherief's upcoming film 'Gandhi Kannadi', says that well known comedian 'Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru '(KPY) fame Bala, who plays the lead in the film, will emerge as a "true content-driven star in Tamil cinema".

After impressing audiences with his recent performances in 'Kudumbasthan' and 'DNA', both of which went on to emerge as successes, Balaji Sakthivel is now gearing up to win hearts with his performance in Gandhi Kannadi, scheduled for release on September 5.

Speaking about the film, Balaji Sakthivel says, “I’ve been a director for years, and it’s always a bliss to see roles come alive through brilliant actors. But standing on the other side has taught me that acting is no easy feat. I’m grateful that every project I’ve been a part of has been helmed by remarkable filmmakers, and working with Sherief gave me the same confidence."

The ace director said, "When he narrated Gandhi Kannadi, I agreed instantly — it was such a beautiful, emotional script. Watching the final film, I feel happy with how Sherief has crafted it. KPY Bala is going to be a winner in Kollywood, a true ‘content-driven star’. Archana is a powerhouse talent, and sharing screen space with her was a privilege. I truly believe Gandhi Kannadi will be a wonderful experience for audiences.”

The film, which is based on a real life story, is being produced by Jayi Kiran of Adhimulam Creations.

The film is slated to hit screens on September 5 this year.

Director Sherief, who is directing this film, is best known for having made the gripping thriller 'Ranam Aram Thavarel'.

KPY Bala, whose wit and sense of comic timing has helped win hearts, will be seen playing an emotionally intense character in his debut film as a hero.

Sources say the film, which is based on a true story, will be a feel-good emotional drama and that Sherief, apart from directing it, has also written the story and screenplay for the film. They added that the shooting of the film had been successfully completed, and that post-production work was now in full swing.

It may be recalled that producer JayiKiran had, on an earlier occasion, said, “Gandhi Kannadi is not just our first film—it’s a story that moved me deeply. The sincerity and emotion in the script are what made me want to bring it to life. I’m incredibly proud of the cast and crew who have poured their hearts into this film. With Bala stepping into a powerful role and a solid team backing the vision, I believe we’ve created something truly special.”

KPY Bala, who has made a mark with his humour and humanity, now steps into the spotlight with his first-ever lead role in 'Gandhi Kannadi'. He portrays an emotionally layered protagonist in this feel-good drama.

Director Sherief had said,“Gandhi Kannadi is very personal to me. After the emotional weight of Ranam Aram Thavarel, I wanted to shift to something more grounded and uplifting. The moment I narrated the story to our producer, his instant approval gave me all the motivation I needed. It’s Bala’s debut as a hero, and having Balaji Sakthivel sir and Archana ma’am—both National Award-winners—along with Namitha in a key role, really strengthens the film. I’m confident that we’ve created a film that’s honest and full of heart.”

