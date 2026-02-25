Konkona Sen Sharma talks about shining a light on untold stories

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Accused’, has spoken up on the importance of shedding light on untold stories.

‘Accused’ follows the story of a woman, who has been alleged to have sexually harassed a victim. The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared how the film flips the script.

She told IANS, “It's such an unusual kind of a premise where we usually never see women as the accused. We always see them as the accuser or the victim or survivor. We hardly ever see this. Of course, I think statistically, it's usually men who are the perpetrators. Let's not forget. But it does happen with women as well”.

She further mentioned, “It's always nice to shine a light on untold stories because there's one narrative which is out there, which we're all aware of. But the flip side of the coin, we hardly ever examine. So it was very interesting for me to have that as the backdrop to examine power dynamics of women in the workplace, women in positions of power. The power dynamics between two women in a relationship, and how something like this affects them, and how their life kind of unravels”.

“So it's an exploration of that, really. And somebody who's not always likeable, and somebody who is a little grey. It's ultimately confronting us as viewers and our biases. When you're accusing a woman of sexual harassment, it's such a rare thing that, you know, usually, we tend to believe the woman. But here, in this case, that's just complicated a little further because of the nature of her job, the nature of the relationship, there's also a large age gap between these two, which is very normalized in heterosexual couples. But we haven't actually seen that on screen as much. So all of these factors were very novel for me, and very interesting for me”, she added.

‘Accused’ is set to stream on Netflix on February 27, 2026.

