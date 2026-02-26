Konkona Sen Sharma: Sometimes I even cringe a little bit to call myself an artiste

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Accused’ is a bit self-critical.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that sometimes she feels cringed out to call herself an artiste.

When asked about her relationship with power, and how does she manoeuvre her way around power, the social capital that she has as one of the distinguished artistes of a country, sh told IANS, “I'm not really seeing it like that, actually, because I think from the inside, it's very different. I can't see myself from the outside. So actually, I try not to think about that very much. I'm just like, you know, pretty inward looking and seeing, sometimes I'll even cringe a little bit to call myself an artiste”.

When asked if she is too self-critical, she said, “No, I think it's just fine. I'm not one of those people, who are like, ‘Everything is amazing about me. And you must not question anything about me or my family or anything else’. It's nice to be introspective. It's nice to self-reflect. It's interesting to change your mind. And not like my character of Doctor Geetika in the film, I think not to be too concerned or try not to be too concerned about how the world is viewing you”.

“I don't know how much we can control what other people think of us and how we're viewed on the outside. We have very little control over our image, so to speak. And it's interesting to break that from time to time. So it's better not to focus on that too much. And, you know, to just build your inner world, to build a rich inner world”, she added.

‘Accused’ is set to stream on Netflix on February 27, 2026.

