Konkona Sen Sharma on ‘Accused’ role: What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The makers of “Accused” on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming psychological drama. Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays the lead Dr. Geetika Sen, has spoken about her role and said that what moved her was her character’s internal collapse under scrutiny.

The trailer of the film offers a haunting glimpse into the life of Dr. Geetika Sen, a celebrated and respected surgeon and gynaecologist whose world begins to unravel after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace.

As scrutiny intensifies and public judgment grows louder, the fracture seeps into her most intimate space: her marriage to Dr. Meera. Set against an atmosphere of quiet tension and emotional restraint, Accused resists sensationalism, instead choosing to sit with ambiguity.

Talking about the trailer, Konkona Sensharma, who plays Dr. Geetika Sen, shared, “Geetika is a woman used to control, of her work, her credibility, her space. What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny.”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions, the haunting new drama also stars Pratibha Rannta. The film is releasing on February 27.

Pratibha Rannta, who essays the role of Dr. Meera, said, “Playing Meera meant living in that messy space where you want to trust, but your heart isn't sure.”

Speaking about the trailer, director Anubhuti Kashyap said, “With Accused, I wanted to explore what happens when we are denied clarity. The trailer reflects the emotional stillness and unease that runs through the film.”

Accused challenges conventional narratives by telling the story from the accused's perspective, a lens rarely explored in Indian cinema. With restrained performances and a measured directorial voice, the film navigates themes of power, vulnerability, bias, and emotional survival.

Accused premieres on February 27 on Netflix.

Konkona made her debut as a child artist in the film Indira in 1983. She had her first leading role as an adult in the Bengali thriller Ek Je Aachhe Kanya. She gained notice with the English-language film Mr. and Mrs. Iyer in 2002.

Meanwhile, Pratibha made her acting debut with the television soap opera Qurbaan Hua. She expanded to films with a leading role in the comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies.

