KJo reflects on timeless friendships from his school, college days

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the “innocent times” with his friends from his school and college days. He talked about being grateful these past connections remain a vibrant part of his present and future life.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images with his friends from his younger days. One image even featured his mother Hiroo Johar.

For the caption, he wrote: “The simplest,heartfelt and innocent times most of us have spent have been in our respective schools and colleges….”

He added: “My friends from those days know me and each other in the purest way possible … our indelible memories make us laugh and feel joyous in a way that is so inexplicable…. They are a safe place and a comfort zone that draw me back to the days where there was no judgment or any expectations ( or social media for that matter ) …”

The filmmaker said that they meet “after long gaps but the feeling is always the same”

“All relationships are special and I am grateful to each and every one of my beautiful friendships…. But the GHS and HR college days are etched in my heart …. Forever…I am grateful that my past is in my present and the future has to therefore sparkle ….”

Tagging his friends, Karan said that they are in the images and added that he feels “blessed to have many more from my school and college… they know who they are.”

On the work front, Karan will be seen hosting the upcoming reality show “The Traitors”. It has

20 contestants, which includes names such as Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Jasmine Bhasin, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala.

Premiering on June 12, “The Traitors” will stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

