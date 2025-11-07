'Kiss' director Sathish tells audiences: Your love pushes me to do better every single day!

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Well known dance choreographer Sathish Krishnan, who recently turned director with the film 'Kiss', has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for the love and appreciation being showered on his film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Sathish Krishnan issued a statement in which he expressed gratitude to not only his cast and crew but also to audiences for their encouragement.

The young director wrote, "It's been an emotional and fulfilling last few days taking in all the love, appreciation, and feedback for my first-ever directorial debut "Kiss". From the very first day this film was just a dream - to tell a simple story straight from the heart and to now see it connect with so many of you is something I will cherish forever. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who watched Kiss in theatres, shared your thoughts, and spread the word. Your encouragement means the world to me."

The director also used the opportunity to share the information that the film would now be available on the OTT platform Zee5 for those who couldn't catch it in theatres.

"I truly hope you take the time to watch it, share it with your loved ones, and continue to support this new journey I've begun as a director," he said and urged audiences to continue their support.

"Every message, every review, every word of encouragement gives me the strength to keep learning, keep dreaming, and keep creating. To my amazing cast, crew, producers, and every single person who stood by me - my deepest gratitude. And to all my well-wishers - please continue to shower your love; it pushes me to do better every single day. This is just the beginning, and your support makes the journey worthwhile. With lots of love and gratitude, Sathish."

For the unaware, 'Kiss', which featured actor Kavin in the lead, released in theatres on September 19 this year. It featured as female lead Preeti Asrani, the actress who played the lead in director Manthira Moorthy’s critically acclaimed film, 'Ayothya'.

The film had music by independent musician Jen Martin, stunts by Peter Hein and cinematography by Harish. Mohan Mahendiran was the art director of the film and Pranav its editor.

--IANS

mkr/