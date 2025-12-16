Kirti Kulhari: May I find superpower to go beyond labels

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari shared a reflective note on self-discovery and voicing her desire to move beyond the labels often attached to her.

The actress took to Instagram, where she spoke about finding an inner strength, a “superpower”, that allows her to rise above preconceived notions and define herself on her own terms.

Sharing a string of images of herself, Kirti wrote as the caption: “May I find the #superpower to go beyond the #labels they give me .. May be I have.”

The actress is gearing up for the ultimate season of “Four More Shots Please! Season 4”.

The cast returns with Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles, joined by Prateik Babbar, Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee, and Milind Soman reprising their characters. This new season also sees new additions to the ensemble, including Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season of this International Emmy-nominated original series is directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani. “Four More Shots Please! Season 4” will start on December 19 on Prime Video.

Talking about the acclaimed actress, Kirti made her acting debut with the film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 and then starred in Shaitan in 2011.

She then appeared in the films including Jal, Pink, Indu Sarkar, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. The actress has starred in several streaming series, which includes Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice and Human.

On the film front, she was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar,a musical spoof action film starring Himesh Reshammiya. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

