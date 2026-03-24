Kirsten Dunst joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’. The 43-year-old actor will join Sydney Sweeney, 28, in the sequel to ‘The Housemaid’.

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The film sees Millie Calloway (played by Sydney Sweeney) lying on her resume to become a live-in nanny for wealthy couple Nina (played by Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (played by Brandon Sklenar), who have dangerous secrets, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Erin Westerman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president, said in a statement, "It is a privilege to bring The Housemaid’s next chapter to the screen with Kirsten Dunst. She is an icon. Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness. Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems”.

Michele Morrone, 35, (Enzo Accardi), Rebecca Sonnenshine (screenwriter) and Paul Feig (director) will also be returning for the follow-up to the 2025 psychological thriller - adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel series.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Amanda Seyfried, 40, said she wants to make a cameo appearance in a potential sequel to ‘The Housemaid’, which Sweeney and McFadden, 45, will be among its producers.

Amanda told ‘Variety’, "No one's said anything about number two, but I guarantee there will be number two. And I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it because it's about Syd and her working for a new family. There's so much that happens, especially with Enzo. I really want to see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f*** back into that”.

Feig, 63, recently revealed that The Housemaid’s Secret will start shooting this autumn as the cast and crew are "ready to go".

He told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ at the Academy Awards, "We're going to start shooting in the fall. The script is all finished, we're just doing a little bit of rewrites on it. We're ready to go. Sydney's coming back and Michele's coming back and then some new very exciting actors are coming in”.

'The Bridesmaids' director has been elated by the response to The Housemaid from cinemagoers after his last three movies, ‘The School for Good and Evil’, ‘Jackpot’, and ‘Another Simple Favor’, were all released on streaming.

--IANS

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