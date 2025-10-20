Kiran Rao reveals Ravi Kishan’s rule, which he broke for her in ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is over the moon with her directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ bagging 13 Filmfare Awards, has shared an interesting anecdote about the Bhojpuri cinema superstar, and Member of Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan.

The director recently spoke with IANS celebrating her film’s record win. She deconstructed the scene from the film when the character of Pratibha Ranta’s husband comes to take her back. The scene also marks the redemption arc of Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar, played by Ravi Kishan. Shyam intervenes when the husband harasses the character of Pratibha.

Kiran said the scene demanded Ravi Kishan, who otherwise remembers only the gist of his dialogues and improvises in the moment, to be thorough with his lines.

Talking about the same, Kiran told IANS, “I was very nervous because Ravi ji is very spontaneous and often, he doesn't learn lines. He gets into the character and then he needs you to tell him the lines as you're going along. And that day we had a lot to do and I was very nervous about the nuance of this character when it flips because he needed to be very in character. It needed to be believable that this person has found it in him to do the right thing (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “And in order for him to completely own that kind of transformation, I needed him to know his lines. So the day before this climax, he was reminding me. I went to his van and I told him, ‘Sir, please, tomorrow, you really please have to know all your lines because that's the only way you'll really be able to play the part without thinking about it’”.

“And that is actually what he did. He said, ‘I went home and I read the lines all night and learned everything. And when I came to the set, I didn't have to think about it’”, she added.

--IANS

aa/