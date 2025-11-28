Kiran Rao, Dia Mirza talk about their films ‘Humans in the Loop’ and ‘Panha’

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao and actress Dia Mirza’s films ‘Humans in the Loop’ and ‘Panha’ have been chosen for its premiere at The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) respectively.

“Humans in the Loop” is executive produced by Kiran Rao, and “Panha”, is a Marathi short film with Dia Mirza as a key figure in the project.

Talking about “Humans in the Loop”, Kiran, who is known for her socially conscious and innovative storytelling, expressed her thoughts.

She said: “This film speaks to the times we live in, where human intuition and indigenous wisdom are often overlooked in our race toward automation. It’s a reminder that technology should serve humanity, not the other way around.”

“I’m thrilled that ALT EFF, a festival that deeply values such conversations, is showcasing Humans in the Loop this year,” the actress added.

“Humans in the Loop” delves into the fascinating intersection of artificial intelligence and indigenous wisdom. Through the journey of an Adivasi woman who works as an AI data laborer, the film poses crucial questions about the human cost of technological advancement and the relevance of traditional knowledge in a rapidly digitizing world.

Meanwhile, “Panha” tells a deeply emotional story of a young boy from a Maharashtrian village whose family’s mango farm faces destruction due to the construction of a bullet train. The short film delicately portrays the tension between development and tradition, exploring themes of displacement, loss, and the unyielding spirit of rural communities.

Actor, producer, and environmental advocate Dia spoke about Panha’s inclusion: “Panha is a story very close to my heart because it reflects what so many communities across India are experiencing, the delicate struggle between progress and preservation.”

Anaka, Programming Director and Co-founder of ALT EFF, shared her excitement about featuring these two powerful narratives“At ALT EFF, we believe in showcasing stories that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought about the way we coexist with our environment.”

“Both Panha and Humans in the Loop reflect the diversity of India’s storytelling — one rooted in the soil of our villages, the other in the digital landscapes of the future, yet both carry the same urgent message of balance and empathy.”

