Kiran Dubey says she has always believed in the 'strength of the role, not the duration'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Kiran Dubey, who will be a part of the film titled "5th September", revealed that she has always focused on the strength of a role, instead of its duration.

Revealing why she said yes to her role in "5th September", Kiran said, “Mr. Kunal Malla, an actor, director, and producer based in Dehradun, is known to me, and I’ve always respected him immensely for being someone who walks the talk."

She said that the script was initially narrated to her during COVID, when she was in her hometown.

"I remember smiling throughout the entire narration because it felt so refreshing," she added.

Kiran said that "5th September" reminded her of the kind of films Rishikesh Mukherjee used to make—films filled with truth, innocence, and a warm message.

She added, "We rarely see stories anymore that emphasize the teacher-student bond. I was told the length of my role wasn’t very much, but I’ve always believed in the strength of the role, not the duration."

Kiran will be seen in the role of a school therapist in her next.

Shedding further light, she shared that he character reveals herself gradually throughout the film.

“While she appears in glimpses, she makes an impact simply by being herself. She initially comes across as a happy-go-lucky, cheerful person. But as the story progresses, we see a deeper, darker side to her life—something that I believe many women across India will resonate with," she added.

Coming to her look, Kiran stated, “I’ve created the look in collaboration with Anuradha Malla ji, one of the producers of the film, and Kunal Malla’s wife. She has truly been the backbone of the film, managing many aspects of the project throughout.”

Being her first Bollywood project, "5th September" is extremely close to Kiran.

Spilling her excitement, she shared, “Earlier, I worked on an independent film in LA titled 'Where Is She Now?' To now share screen space with legends like Sanjay Mishra ji, Brijendra Kala ji, Deepraj Rana, who is also a dear friend, Kavin Dave, Sarika Singh, Victor Banerjee ji, and Atul Srivastava has been a humbling experience.”

--IANS

pm/