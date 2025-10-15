King claims singing reality show 'I-POPSTAR is where raw talent meets opportunity'

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) King has been roped in as one of the mentors in Amazon MX Player music reality series "I-POPSTAR". He, along with Aastha Gill, Aditya Rikhari, and Parmish Verma, will be seen guiding contestants, evaluating their performances, and pushing them to explore new creative heights.

Spilling his excitement about guiding the next generation of musicians, King shared that "I-POPSTAR" is a platform where raw talent meets opportunity.

"Every contestant brings something special and being able to mentor them as they push boundaries and explore their creativity, originality and a strong audience connect is incredibly rewarding," he added.

Aastha Gill said, "What excites me the most about I-POPSTAR is the originality of the music. Every performance feels fresh, full of energy, and packed with new ideas. It’s inspiring to watch them grow and connect with the audience."

Aditya Rikhari added, "I-POPSTAR isn’t just a show, it’s a journey of learning, experimenting, and growing as an artist. Being part of something that champions creativity and gives space to the next generation of independent voices in India means a lot to me. It also brings back memories of my own journey as an artist and how much this path continues to teach me."

Parmish Verma stated, "I-POPSTAR is about expression, experimentation, and most importantly, pushing limits. The contestants are fearless, and it’s thrilling to watch them evolve week by week. This show gives them the platform to discover and own their true voice.”

Talking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, revealed, "At Amazon MX Player, we’ve always aimed to bring bold, disruptive formats that resonate with our audiences. I-POPSTAR is a celebration of independent music that captures creativity, originality, and talent from across the nation. It’s high-energy, unpredictable, and emotionally engaging. With our incredible mentors guiding the journey, viewers can expect an unfiltered, thoroughly entertaining experience that is both uniquely Indian and universally relatable."

Mayank Yadav, CEO & Co-founder, Rusk Media, pitched in saying, “At Rusk Media, we’ve always believed in giving young creators the space to showcase their originality. With I-POPSTAR, we’re bringing together India’s diverse music culture and offering a platform that celebrates fresh voices and bold new sounds. This show is about more than competition; it’s about shaping the future of independent music in India.”

