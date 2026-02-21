Kim Kardashian recalls performing Belinda Carlisle classic tarck in 1987 talent show

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane as she shared a few childhood photographs from 1987, remembering a special talent show performance with her closest friends.

Kim posted two throwback images on Instagram.

In one image, a young Kim is seen standing outdoors in front of a chain-link fence, dressed in a light-patterned dress paired with a matching long jacket. She completed the look with white socks and sneakers. The other photograph had little Kim posing with her friends all dressed in a similar outfits.

Taking to the caption section, Kim said that she and her “lifers” had performed Belinda Carlisle’s hit track Heaven Is a Place on Earth at their school talent show that year.

She wrote: “Me and some of my lifers. the year was 1987. we performed Belinda Carlisle ‘heaven is a place on earth’ for the talent show this day.”

She fondly remembered how they practised tirelessly in a friend’s basement and dressed up in coordinated outfits ordered by her grandmother, MJ, from her store.

“My grandma MJ ordered us these outfits from her store. we practiced so hard in Ashley’s basement. my dad video taped this performance. I have to find it,” Kim concluded.

On February 10, Kim enjoyed a fun night in with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie, who is a make-up mogul, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself trying some fun tricks from the internet with Kim and Khloe. The clip showed Khloe attempting to lift Kim and Kylie on her legs, just like shown in a social media video. However, when they fail even after multiple attempts, Khloe playfully starts pulling Kim.

Sharing the hilarious video with her Insta Family, Kylie declared her love for her siblings in the caption, saying, "love us @kimkardashian @khloekardashian (sic)."

