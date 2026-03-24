Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton holiday in Tokyo with her kids

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) British racing star Lewis Hamilton has joined reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her children for a spring break trip in Tokyo.

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A source confirmed that Kardashian, her three younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, are on a vacation with Hamilton, with whom Kim has been romantically linked, reports people.com.

Kim shares three children and daughter, North, 12, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim and her children are in Tokyo for spring break, alongside Khloé Kardashian and her children, True and Tatum, the source said.

The source's confirmation comes after Kim and Hamilton were spotted in Tokyo.

Another source said, “He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."

Ahead of their vacation, the pair fueled the rumors after the F1 driver wrote a flirty comment on The Kardashians star's Instagram post from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

On March 16, Kim shared snaps from the March 15 event and several clips and photos of herself getting ready. In response to the sultry snaps, Hamilton dropped a love eye emoji in the comment section.

Their outing to Japan follows recent trips around the globe.

They were spotted at a hotel in Paris in early February, per TMZ.

“It was a romantic meetup,” a source said at the time, with the outlet reporting that the pair landed in Europe courtesy of a private jet, reports people.com.

Weeks later, they headed to Arizona, where the rumored couple was at Lake Powell. While there, they were photographed on a stroll to catch the desert sunset. At the time, they each separately shared recaps of their trip on social media, featuring faceless footage of the scenery with matching backgrounds on the same day.

Along with a visit to Arizona, they were spotted in California after they were photographed together at Super Bowl LX in February.

--IANS

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