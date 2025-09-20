Kiku Sharda tells Aaditya Narayan ‘profession pe na jao’ during argument in ‘Rise and Fall’

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of “Rise and Fall” will witness tempers soaring as Rulers Kiku Sharda, Aaditya Narayan, and Ashneer Grover faced off over game dynamics, respect, and personal boundaries.

The discussion will commence when host Ashneer will be seen asking Kiku about the basement, to which Kiku responded: “Mahaul wahan bahut accha hai… lekin ek trio hai jo mahaul kharab kar raha hai (The atmosphere there is very good… but there’s a trio that is spoiling it.)”

As he points towards Aaditya, Arbaz Patel, and Dhanashree Verma.

Kiku then mentions the significance of the Penthouse in maintaining order and influence among the Rulers.

The conversation escalated when Kiku addresses Aaditya’s sarcastic remarks, saying, “Ye jo sarcasm me bat karte hai wo badtameezi hai yaar. (The way they speak sarcastically is just rude.)”

Aaditya said: “Badtameezi hai? Aapke 1000 joke me se 500 sarcasm hote hai, to aap badtameezi karte hai TV par? (Rude? Out of your 1000 jokes, 500 are sarcastic—so are you being rude on TV?)”

Kiku replies, “Ye to aap profession pe la rahe hai. Aap agar mere kaam ke upar aa rahe ho mere 25 saal ke kaam ke upar aa rahe ho (You’re bringing this to my profession. You’re targeting my work, my 25 years of work).”

Aaditya defended himself, “Main bhi 30 saal se kaam kar raha hoon (I am also working since 30 years),” prompting Kiku to respond, “Main aapke profession pe gaya nahi. Aap mere profession pe na jao (I didn’t target your profession. You shouldn’t target mine.)”

The show currently has Bali, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit and Arbaz Patel.

The show airs on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS