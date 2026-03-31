Kiku Sharda takes Krushna Abhishek’s weight-loss advice ‘too literally’

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Comedian Kiku Sharda left everyone in splits with his hilarious take on weight loss advice during a candid chat with star stand up comedian Krushna Abhishek.

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In a video shared on social media, Kiku is seen opening up to Krushna about his struggle to shed weight.

“Bro, I’ve been trying to lose weight for a long time, but it’s not happening. What do I do to lose weight?” he asked Krushna.

Responding to him, Krushna enquired about his daily routine.

“How is your daily routine? What do you do all day?” Krushna asked.

Kiku then detailed his schedule, revealing that he starts his day with breakfast at 9 am, usually poha or upma, followed by lunch at 2 pm consisting of five rotis, dal, and vegetables. In the evening, he eats leftover poha or upma, and wraps up his day with a simple dinner at 9 pm.

After listening to him, Krushna advised, “You have to break the cycle.”

However, taking the advice quite literally, Kiku hilariously ends up breaking an actual cycle, leaving viewers amused.

Sharing the clip, Kiku captioned the post, “Itna bhi ‘literally’ nahi lena tha,” perfectly summing up the comic twist.

Kiku has mainly works in Hindi television and Hindi films. He is also known for working in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, where he played various characters.

His other notable characters include Hobo in Hatim, Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in F.I.R., and Akbar in the comedy show Akbar Birbal.

He participated in Nach Baliye 6 in 2013 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 in 2014.

Krushna is currently seen with his wife in the funny culinary show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, they star alongside Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Kumar, Samarath Jurel and Aly Goni.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

--IANS

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