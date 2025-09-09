Kiku Sharda on ‘Rise and Fall’: Will have emotional breakdowns if anything goes wrong

Mumbai: Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has tickled the audience's funny bones with his funny antics. The actor is now all set to showcase his real and raw side through his participation in the reality show “Rise and Fall”.

The actor, sharing that he is stepping out of his comfort zone, said, "Fans know me as someone who spreads laughter, and what new side of me will you get to see?!" I guess you will get to see a lot of me because, frankly, I am not a very social and outgoing person. Even so, if I enter a party that lasts for six hours, I will probably be there for an hour. I don't go anywhere for too long, and I disappear quickly.”

He added, “I like to be in my house; I like to be in my comfort zone, so this is going to be very, very different for me because in the midst of, like, even a party of 30 to 40 people, I disappear very quickly, and here there's no option of disappearing. So here I am here with the party, and I am here for a really long time, so it's a big challenge for me." He added, "At the same time, I guess for the audience or for the people who have known me, they have always known me for my characters and for the work I have done; rarely am I visible otherwise, so yeah, here I am going to be very, very visible for everyone to see, and I would like to wish myself all the very best," he added.

Kiku mentioned that though he will try to make people laugh, he is not sure how his natural humour will come out in the reality show setting. He said, "I am hoping that the humour angle will stay intact. I am not so very sure it will or it will not; it's going to go with the flow, and I do realise that I've seen comic actors get into shows like this, and humour is pretty much left behind, and then there are other things happening."

He added, "I am an easy-going person; I don't really take too much pressure or tension on myself in my daily life, and I hope it can be maintained in a show like that." But I don't know if my natural humour is going to persist, so I will go with the flow," he added. He shared that he avoids conflicts in his real life too, but being an emotional person, he tends to connect with people easily. He said, "I am an emotional person, so if I connect with someone, then I don't really like losing people who are close to me in my life, so I don't know what bonds will be created in the show." "I hope they are beautiful bonds that are built, and beyond that, I am ready to make friends, but as I said, I am emotional, and if something goes wrong, I may have emotional breakdowns," Kiku ended.

