Kiku Sharda dresses up as astrologer on 'Rise and Fall'

The latest episode of the streaming reality show 'Rise and Fall' was laced with humour and drama in equal parts. Actor Kiku Sharda dressed up as an astrologer and left the contestants in splits with his rib-tickling act.

Kiku dressed up as an astrologer to predict everyone’s future. He said, “Waise aap log soch rahe honge main kaun hoon aur kahaan se aayi hoon. Main hoon Mulund ki world-famous astrologer and tarot card reader, Bhavishyavani Kapoor (By the way, you must be wondering who I am and where I came from. I am Bhavishyavani Kapoor, a world-famous astrologer and tarot card reader from Mulund)”.

The segment ended with music, laughter, and an impromptu dance party, a rare lighthearted moment amid the tension of finale week.

However, with just a week left until the grand finale, the Tower saw a weekend packed with emotions, laughter, and fiery moments that kept everyone on edge. The drama kicked off with Ashneer Grover entering the Red Room, as he teased Arbaaz and Dhanashree. He congratulated the rulers, especially Arbaaz for winning the Ticket to Finale.

Arbaz, reflecting on the moment, shared, “Aapne bhi dekha hoga, mai pure game mein dara nahi hoon, bindaas khel raha tha, lekin us din mai dara hua tha ki finale ke itni paas aake na chhoot jaaye (You must have seen, I wasn't scared throughout the game, I was playing fearlessly, but that day I was afraid of missing out on the final after coming so close)”.

Ashneer laughed and replied, “Darna bhi chahiye! Us din jo Nikki aake bomb fodke gayi thi, mujhe laga tumhari aur Dhanashree ki game to wahi thap hogyi! Bahut bolti hai yaar wo, mujhe laga meri wife hi bas mujhe sunati hai, par tereko toh proper dho ke gayi thi wo (You should be afraid too! Nikki came and bombed the place yesterday, I thot your game with Dhanashree was over right there! She talks a lot, man. I thought only my wife gave me a hard time, but she really gave you a proper scolding)”.

He praised Arbaaz and Dhanashree’s bond, saying, “Itna hone ke baad bhi woh tumhe tod nahi sake (Even after being broken, they couldn't break you)”.

The conversation soon turned to the Bali–Aaditya episode, which had everyone cracking up. Ashneer said, “Humari toh hassi nahi ruk rahi thi! Kya kiya yaar Aditya, bahar jo bhi dekh raha tha usko laga yaar yeh hota hai jawab dena. Samay bhi apna choose kara, tarika bhi apna, aur bohot hi maze se jawab deke gaya (We couldn't stop laughing! What did you do, Aditya? Everyone outside thought, ‘Wow, that’s how you answer’. He chose his own time, his own method, and answered very cheerfully)”.

Bali got visibly upset at the lighthearted appreciation of what he still considered an “unfair plan”.

The new twist, Ticket to Go Home , brought the drama right back. Contestants had to vote on who, according to them, deserved to go straight home. The exercise quickly turned into a battlefield of opinions. When Akriti voted for Bali, he lashed out, calling her names like 'cringe', 'rondu', and 'loser’. Aaditya also voted for Bali, calling him an “emotional manchild”, which only fueled Bali’s anger further.

In the end, Bali and Aarush received the most votes, though it was just an exercise, the emotions it sparked were all too real.

‘Rise and Fall’ is available on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television.

