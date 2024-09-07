Mumbai: The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing, and Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival with excitement and joy.

Several celebrities were spotted arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra's residence to mark the occasion.

Among those spotted were actors Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, all dressed in their festive best.

Arjun looked stylish in a beige kurta as he made his way to the celebration.

Kiara Advani turned heads in a stunning all-red anarkali suit as she stepped out of her car outside Manish's residence. The actress smiled and posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/check-out-new-poster-of-'kubera'-featuring-nagarjuna-dhanush

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving together the designer's house for Ganpati celebrations. They were all smiles as they posed together for the camera. Shanaya looked gorgeous in a bright yellow suit with a matching dupatta, while Khushi looked stunning in a light pink suit.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked beautiful as she opted for a sleeveless floral-print anarkali.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

—ANI