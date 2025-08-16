Kiara Advani thanks audiences for an 'incredible' response to War 2: 'Your Love Speaks The Loudest'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani used social media to thank the movie buffs for showering love on her recently released "War 2", alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR.

Thanking them for an "incredible" response to the action entertainer, Kiara wrote on her X timeline: "Your love speaks the loudest... Incredible seeing how people are enjoying #War2 in theatres and coming out and expressing it with so much support and passion."

"Films like #War2 are meant to entertain and seeing your smiles, your cheers, your excitement fills my heart with joy," the 'Kabir Singh' actress added.

Kiara also posted a photo of herself from the movie where she was in the middle of a high-octane action sequence.

Additionally, Hrithik opened up about his 'War 2' character Kabir, which he claims will always be one of his most cherished on-screen roles.

He revealed that the character was brought to life back in 2019 with “War” and ended up fueling him both as an actor and entertainer.

Treating the netizens with a few images from the Ayan Mukerji' directorial,

Hrithik penned: “In Kabir's world, battles may be won.. but the war goes on. A character that came to life in 2019, has only fueled my fire as an Actor & Entertainer. Witnessing all your cheers & celebrations in cinema halls, only makes Kabir taller and my heart fuller.”

“Kabir was and always will be one of my most cherished on-screen characters. Thank you for all your love & well-wishes for #War2 and Kabir,” he added.

The sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, the film features Hrithik, NTR, and Kiara in the lead, along with Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

Released on August 14, "War 2" takes forward the tale of Kabir Dhaliwal (Played by Hrithik), a former intelligence agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi (Played by NTR) is assigned to neutralize him.

