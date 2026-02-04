Kiara Advani asks ‘work or life’, Sidharth Malhotra answers like a true romantic

Mumbai, February 4 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani shared a light-hearted moment with her husband Sidharth Malhotra on social media, where she posed a simple yet telling question, “work or life?” to which the actor responded with a heartfelt answer.

Read More

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage featuring moments with Sidharth.

The collage comprised three pictures, the first showed Kiara making a goofy face, the second captured the couple posing for a selfie, and the third featured Sidharth down on one knee, holding his ladylove’s hand in a sweet, playful gesture.

She wrote: “Work or Life?” tagging Sidharth, who reposted, saying “working with my life”.

Sidharth and Kiara married in 2023, in a private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, after a quiet, years-long relationship that blossomed on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah.

It was on July 16, 2025, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara.

The 'Shershaah' actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

It was on November 28, 2025, when they finally revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

They wrote on Instagram: "From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

On the acting front, Sidharth will next be seen in the upcoming actioner in “Vvan: Force of the Forest.”

The film, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia, is scheduled to release on 15 May 2026. Originally, the movie was set to hit theaters around Chhath in 2025. Announcing the updated release date on social media, Sidharth had written, “The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure.”

--IANS

dc/