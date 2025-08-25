KGF actor Dinesh Mangaluru passes away at 55 after prolonged illness

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 25 (IANS) Senior Kannada artiste Dinesh Mangaluru, who was seen in a prominent role in the superhit films KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, passed away at his residence in Kundapura town of Udupi district on Monday morning.

According to family sources, he had been ailing for a long time.

Dinesh was a popular supporting actor in the Kannada film industry. His performances in Aa Dinagalu, Kichcha, Kirik Party, Ricky, Harikatha Alla Girikatha, and Ulidavaru Kandante have earned him much acclaim.

Coming from a theatre background, Dinesh began his career as an art director before transitioning into acting. His portrayal of a Mumbai don and a gold smuggler in KGF Chapters 1 and 2 was especially well appreciated.

Several senior directors and actors have expressed their condolences on his demise. His passing has also been deeply felt within the Kannada film community. Veteran director P. Sheshadri expressed his grief on social media, saying, “A creative director, artist, producer, and dear friend, Dinesh Mangaluru is no more… Go in peace, my friend.”

According to reports, 55-year-old Dinesh suffered a brain hemorrhage. In the days leading up to his death, he was hospitalized under treatment, but unfortunately, he didn’t recover. He had been receiving treatment at Sargan Hospital in Kundapura due to deteriorating health. Though treated in Bengaluru earlier, his condition worsened, and following treatment, he passed away at the hospital.

Originally from Mangaluru city, Dinesh began his career in theatre before entering the film industry. He initially served as an art director for movies like Aasphota (1988), Chandramukhi Pranasakhi (1999), Veera Madakari (2009), and Vriksham (The Tree) (2019).

Dinesh Mangaluru was born on January 1, 1970, in Mangaluru. He was married to Bharathi Pai and is survived by two sons, Surya Siddhartha and Sajan Pai.

