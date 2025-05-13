Kevin Spacey to be seen in action-thriller ‘The Awakening’

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was cleared of charges of sexual assault, has booked a role in upcoming action-thriller ‘The Awakening’.

As the 64-year-old actor continues to revive his career following his acquittal in a UK criminal trial last year, the two-time Oscar winner joins a cast that includes Peter Stormare, Alice Eve and Julian Glover in the Matt Routledge-directed film, which was shot at Pinewood Studios, reports ‘Female First UK’.

‘The Awakening’, first announced in 2023, follows Jason and Rebecca, played by newcomer Justin Tinto and 42-year-old Alice Eve, as they uncover a global conspiracy that plunges them into a race against time. Kevin’s role has not yet been disclosed, ‘Variety’ reported.

The film is being produced by Camelot Films in partnership with Cloud9 Studios, who are launching worldwide sales at the Cannes film market this month. Also appearing in the movie are 70-year-old Peter Stormare, known for ‘Fargo’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’; Steve Berkoff, 86, whose credits include ‘Red 2’ and ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’; 89-year-old Julian Glover from ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ and Matt Hookings from ‘Prizefighter’. Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall, 36, who appeared in ‘Expendables 4’, also joins the ensemble.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the film’s screenplay is co-written by Justin Tinto, Matt Routledge and Matt Hookings, with the 35-year-old also serving as producer alongside Tim Kent. Executive producers include Justin, Sally Woodward, Adrian Goodisman and Pia Patatian.

Tim said, “We are all extremely excited about Cloud9 Studios set to bring this exciting film to market. “Filming our conspiracy thriller at the iconic Pinewood Studios added a unique layer of intrigue to the project.

“The studio’s rich history of filmmaking, combined with our gripping narrative, has resulted in a film that we believe will resonate with audiences seeking thought-provoking and thrilling entertainment”, he added.

Stunt coordination is being handled by Luke Tumber, whose recent credits include ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Venom: The Last Dance’. Since being acquitted of nine sexual offence charges in 2023, Kevin Spacey has taken on a number of roles, primarily in European projects, including ‘Control’ and ‘Peter Five Eight’.

