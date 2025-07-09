Kevin Jonas reveals how he lost ‘almost all’ of his money

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Musician Kevin Jonas has talked about losing "almost all" of his money following the Jonas Brothers' split in 2013.

Kevin appeared on Lewis Howes’ “The School of Greatness” podcast alongside his brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

They talked about how they found what truly matters in life in the midst of losing everything, reports people.com.

Kevin said on the podcast that he made a series of business deals in his younger years that ultimately led to him losing almost everything.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having (it), to losing almost all of it,” Kevin said.

The host reacted with surprise to Kevin’s confession, asking if he really almost lost all of his money.

“Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left.” the oldest of the Jonas brothers responded. The financial troubles came about nine years ago as a result of a bad partnership, Kevin said.

“I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying”

He added that he “learned a lot of lessons” from the experience.

“Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way.”

The Jonas Brothers experienced a whirlwind of success beginning in 2005, when they embarked on their first tour. They released their debut album It's About Time in 2006 and starred in Disney's Camp Rock in 2008. But in 2013, the brothers called it quits.

Kevin had appeared in the widely successful musical television film, Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010 as well as two other series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas.

