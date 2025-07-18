Keshav Mehta has been diving deep into ‘period dramas’ to prep for ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Keshav Mehta, who is known for his work in shows such as Bada Naam Karenge, Ziddi Girls, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, and Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, has talked about making his debut in a period drama with 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’.

Keshav said: "This is my first-ever period drama where I’m playing a warrior, Ranveer Bhan and it’s definitely been a tough ride, from horse riding to sword fights.”

He said that he loves challenges and is learning so much through this experience.

“I truly believe we all have a warrior inside us. I’m just lucky enough to explore mine a little more deeply," said the actor.

Talking about his role, he said that after actor Ronit Bose Roy bids adieu to his character of King Someshwar, the story introduces him.

“I'm playing a powerful and dignified character of a warrior Ranveer Bhan. He is described as one of the important people in Chauhan's life. I'm delighted to play the role and bring depth, grace, and gravitas to the role of the noble warrior, winning hearts across generations," he said.

Talking about how he is preparing for the role, he added, "To prepare for my role, I’ve been diving deep into the world of period dramas—watching shows with a similar vibe whenever I get a breather.”

“Between scenes, you’ll probably find me bonding with my horse (we’re getting there!), practicing sword fight moves, or rehearsing action sequences. I’m also consciously working on shifting my tone—speaking more like the era, and less like our everyday lingo. And of course, every performer brings their own little masala to the mix… That’s the chef’s secret ingredient. Cheers!"

'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' stars popular actors, including names such as Padmini Kolhapure, Rumi Khan, Urva Savaliya, Anuja Sathe, and Avinesh Rekhi, among others.

--IANS

dc/