Kerala HC grants partial relief to makers of 'Haal', suggests two modifications

Kochi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday granted partial relief to the makers of the Malayalam film 'Haal', setting aside a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directive that mandated six cuts and restricted the film to an Adults-only (A) certificate.

The Court, however, directed the filmmakers to carry out two modifications before the film could be reconsidered for certification.

Justice VG Arun, who viewed the film before issuing the order, held that the CBFC's insistence on six cuts for granting even an A certificate could not stand.

The film, which revolves around an interfaith love story between a Muslim boy and a Christian girl, had been flagged by the CBFC for allegedly sensitive portrayals.

The Court ordered the makers to implement two specific modifications: deletion of a scene showing beef biriyani being eaten, excision of dialogues deemed demeaning to certain cultural organisations along with blurring of visible ‘rakhi’, and deletion of another dialogue - "Adhil thanne... matha thilekkumii kanu...".

Once these changes are made, the filmmakers may approach the CBFC again, with the Board directed to take a decision within two weeks.

The producers had challenged the CBFC’s earlier order, which said the film would be certified 'A' only after six specified alterations, including the removal of a song sequence featuring the heroine in Muslim attire and blurring the name of an institution.

Senior counsel for the petitioners argued that the Board had ignored the overall narrative, stressing that the film contained neither explicit content nor violence warranting an A certificate.

The CBFC, represented by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), defended its stance, arguing that the film had "crossed the Lakshman Rekha" by entering sensitive religious terrain and contained scenes capable of creating "unease" among communities.

The Board, the ASG said, was obligated to safeguard public order and religious sentiment.

Justice Arun, however, questioned whether "unease alone" could be a valid ground for censorship.

The film also faced objections from two external groups.

The Catholic Congress, Thamarassery Diocese, alleged that the film portrayed the Bishop as endorsing an interfaith relationship without consent and accused it of promoting "love jihad".

Another petitioner, an RSS functionary, claimed the film made defamatory references to the organisation and advanced anti-national, disharmonious themes.

The Court will now await the CBFC's fresh decision once the mandated edits are completed.

