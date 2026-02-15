Keke Palmer talks about changes in life after embracing motherhood

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Keke Palmer is speaking up on the changes that she has incorporated after embracing motherhood.

The actress-singer has said that she is "more intentional" with her work and time since becoming a mom, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress will only do projects if the star can juggle them with the demands of being a single working mom to her two-year-old son, Leodis "Leo", whom she has and co-parents with her ex-partner, Darius Jackson.

Asked how The Burbs cast member is coping with balancing everything, Keke told ‘People’ magazine, "There actually are three of me. It’s a lot. I feel like after (having) my son, I’ve become even more intentional with what I choose to do, how I choose to spare my time, you know? I love everything that I do, but I think (I’m) always conscious to have a good team, to make sure that I can handle it all, and be able to organise it, 'cause it is a lot, but I do love it”.

The actress’ boy reminds her that it is OK to take things slow in life. Keke, 32, explained, "He's teaching me, most importantly, I think, just how to relax and how to live, you know what I mean? Like when you see your kid, it really is a mirror to you with your own life, but you're able to give them, what you need to give to yourself. So it's been a real blessing. "My son is everything to me, you know?”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, and the singer, who split from Darius in August 2023 after almost two years of dating, shared that Leo has recently started talking.

She added, "The process of seeing him grow from being a little baby that didn't speak to having words, opinions and a personality is incredible”.

Last year, Keke said she wanted her bundle of joy to know that he "can always become someone new".

Asked what she hopes Leo learns from her, Keke told Extra, "Just to never be afraid to evolve. I think we get so caught up in our storylines, and even when they’re tough, we have a hard time getting out of them, but you can always shape-shift. You can always become someone new and let your happiness, let your joy and your peace be that guiding force”.

