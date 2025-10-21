Keerthy Suresh tells fans: Your warmth and love truly mean the world to me!

Chennai: Actress Keerthy Suresh, who was flooded with birthday greetings and wishes from friends, family members and fans on her birthday which she celebrated recently, has now penned a note of gratitude, thanking everyone who had greeted her on the occasion.

Taking to her X timeline, the actress shared a handwritten note of gratitude. In the note, Keerthy Suresh said, "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes. Your warmth and love truly mean the world to me! Every message, every post, artwork, edit and poster, I've seen them all, and they've made me feel so, so, so special. Wishing you and your family all the love, light and prosperity this Diwali, Happy Diwali! With immense gratitude, Keerthy Suresh."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a number of interesting projects lined up including 'Revolver Rita', an untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda that is being directed by Ravikiran Kola and a yet-to-be-titled film in which she plays the lead along with Mysskin.

For the unaware, 'Revolver Rita' is an action-comedy entertainer which is being directed by J K Chandru. The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser some months ago.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film also features actors Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan and John Vijay among others.

Keerthy Suresh also plays the lead along with director Mysskin in director Praveen S. Vijay's intense courtroom drama, which is yet to be titled. Interestingly, Keerthi Suresh shares her birthday with director Praveen S Vijay.

The actress also plays the lead along with Vijay Deverakonda in a new film that is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Ravikiran Kola, who impressed everyone with 'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru'. Shooting for this film, a rural action drama, began on October 16. It is likely to release next year.

