Keerthy Suresh enjoys an 'evening to remember' with Rani Mukerji, Rekha

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh enjoyed a fun evening in the presence of some legendary Bollywood beauties, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha.

While Keerthy looked as stunning as ever in a black pantsuit with a crop top, Rekha was her regal self, wearing a white salwar kameez, paired with a golden dupatta.

Joining them, Rani opted for a maroon top, along with pink satin trousers.

Sharing some glimpses of the quality time with the ladies on social media, Keerthy wrote the caption, "An evening to remember (sic)", followed by a red heart emoji.

We could also see actress Huma Qureshi posing with the 'Dasara' actress, twinning with her in black.

Work-wise, Keerthy will next be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the highly anticipated "Rowdy Janardhana".

In December last year, the makers treated the fans to Vijay Deverakonda's initial glimpse from his next.

Announcing the drama on social media, VD shared the power-packed first promo from the project on his official Instagram handle.

The video showed Vijay Deverakonda in a fierce avatar for his next. A shirtless VD was seen drenched in blood, flaunting his long hair and a thick moustache. Donning a dark lungi, he was seen wielding a machete.

If the promo is any hint, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor will be seen essaying the role of a feared rowdy from Kalingapatnam in the project directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

“The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana December 2026," VD captioned the post.

Furthermore, Keerthy's lineup includes Rishi Sivakumar's "Thottam", in which she will be seen alongside Antony Varghese Pepe.

The technical crew of the movie includes cinematographer George C. Williams, known for his work in Atlee's superhit films "Raja Rani" and "Theri".

The editing department of "Thottam" will be headed by Chaman Chacko.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar has provided the tunes and background score for the film.

Mohammed Irrfan, who has been a part of international projects such as "The Night Comes for Us" and "Headshot" is also on board the technical crew of "Thottam".

