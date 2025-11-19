Keanu Reeves thanks FBI for returning stolen items

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is expressing his gratitude to the FBI for returning items that were stolen from his home in a burglary back in 2023.

The 61-year-old actor's property in Los Angeles was targeted by thieves two years ago but US authorities have worked with officials in Chile to locate some of the star's stolen possessions, including a personalised Rolex watch featured in his ‘John Wick’ films, and have them returned to him, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Keanu, who played an assassin who comes out of retirement after he's targeted by burglars in the John Wick series, thanked the FBI in a handwritten letter, which read, "It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that I am writing this letter. Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism and cross-border cooperation. My warmest regards, Keanu”.

The Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police Jim McDonnell said in a statement, "This case underscores how crime today knows no borders, and how vital our international partnerships are in bringing justice to victims here in Los Angeles. The recovery of these stolen items, thanks to the outstanding collaboration between the Policia de Investigaciones de Chile, the FBI, and our detectives, sends a strong message that organized theft groups will be pursued wherever they operate. I am proud of the work our team has done alongside our federal and international partners to hold these criminal networks accountable”.

Items stolen from the actor's home were recovered in July and have since been returned to him. The haul included six watches with a joint value of around $125,000.

Meanwhile, the 5th part of ‘John Wick’ is officially in development with Keanu Reeves. Director Chad Stahelski, and producers are reportedly set to reunite for the film.

--IANS

aa/