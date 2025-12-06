KBC: Indian cricketer Sneh Rana gets emotional as Amitabh Bachchan honours the Women’s World Cup medal

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Following the appearance of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati delivers a stirring moment of national pride as World Cup winner Sneh Rana humbly requests Amitabh Bachchan to felicitate her with the medal she brought to the show.

What begins as a light exchange evolves into an unforgettable, emotionally charged highlight. The moment becomes symbolic: a sporting icon presenting her highest honour to a cultural icon in front of the nation, celebrating India’s daughters who continue to redefine sporting glory.

As Sneh steps forward with her medal, she shares that standing beside Amitabh Bachchan and offering it to him is a dream many cherish. Bachchan responds with deep admiration, acknowledging the team’s triumph.

He remarks that while many guests have graced the hot seat, this team has elevated its stature by carrying India’s legacy across the world. Their historic victory, he notes, is proof that when conviction meets action, the world salutes that legacy. The episode further deepens in emotion as Harmanpreet Kaur says that she will be donating her KBC winnings to support the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team.

Amitabh Bachchan urges viewers to applaud their resilience, calling them true champions who embody sporting spirit in its purest and most inspiring form.

On another note, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen reflecting on her childhood in a candid conversation with Big B. During the conversation she recalled how her father had once stitched a special T-shirt for her with the words ‘Good Batting’ written on it, a moment that prompted Harmanpreet to share the touching story behind that cherished memory.

Harmanpreet revealed, “The day I was born, my father was at his office, and the family sent him a message that my mother had been taken to the hospital. When I first wore those clothes, no one noticed. But after I played for India, a few years later, when we were shifting houses, my mother found them and said, ‘Let me show you the clothes you wore on your first day.’ I saw a shirt with ‘Good Batting’ written on it.’”

Curious, Amitabh also asked Harmanpreet what inspired her to take up cricket. With pride, she shared, “One day, my school principal saw me playing. He told me that the school had many sports but no cricket team.

He said, ‘If you join, I will create a team, because I have girls who play other sports.’ So I joined the school, he formed the team for me, and that’s how I got my chance to play in the girls’ cricket team.”

–IANS

rd/