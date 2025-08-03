Kayoze Irani lists logistical challenges of ‘Sarzameen’

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kayoze Irani, who has made his directorial debut with the recently released film ‘Sarzameen’, has opened up on the logistical challenges faced by the crew during the shoot.

A major part of the film was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. As one moves high up the terrain, gravity becomes punishing, and air becomes thinner. Naturally, shooting a film in the mountains is physically demanding.

Kayoze spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared, “Logistically, it was very difficult in the Manali schedule. So from day one in Manali, we had a rain delay every single day. Anyways, we were shooting in the winter, so the daylight was less. So you start only rolling at around nine. And then you try, and get a scene but by 11:00 am cloud cover comes in. So you're no longer in light continuity. And by the time you wait for light to come, rain has come. So our initial plan was to shoot about 75% of the film in Manali. But we actually only came back to Mumbai with about 45 to 50% because of the huge logistical problems”.

The actor further mentioned that they also had an earthquake, a snowstorm, and were evacuated. Our equipment at one point was buried in the snow, we had to stay in the hotel for two days.

He continued, “But these things honestly don't matter because the audience is never going to see this. They don't care if it was the easiest day of shoot or the hardest day of shoot. They care about what they see on the screen. And that's what's important. So this is the noise around you that as a director, you have to learn to ignore. It doesn't come easy, it takes its time, you learn to ignore it”.

“I can't stand outside and tell every person, ‘Yeah, you know, this scene is like this because you know, on this day, we had this problem. So for this problem, it's a very nice scene’. You can't do that. So you have to just make sure that you care about your fourth wall, which is your audience and let them experience the film that you envisioned for them”.

--IANS

aa/