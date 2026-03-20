Kavita Krishnamurthy shares how she ended up recording her version of 'Roop Tera Mastana'

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) During the latest episode of the singing reality show "Indian Idol", singer Kavita Krishnamurthy shared a rare, untold story behind her version of the popular track "Roop Tera Mastana".

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One of the judges, singer Shreya Ghoshal, teases a fun trivia, “Main aapko ek chhota sa trivia batane waali hoon. ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ ka ek version film Alaap ke liye Kavita ji ne gaya tha. Aur jab unhone humein yeh bataya, maine kaha ki yeh baat toh poori duniya ko pata honi chahiye. (I am going to tell you a little piece of trivia. Kavita ji sang a version of 'Roop Tera Mastana' and when she told us this, I said that the whole world should know this.)"

Shriya then urged Kavita to share the story herself, calling it a "truly wonderful moment."

Kavita recalled in Hindi, "I am very embarrassed to share this. What happened was that Pancham da suddenly called me at night and said, 'Come to the Film Centre at 12 o'clock.' When I reached the studio, there were only 5-6 musicians there. I looked at Pancham da and asked, 'Which song is it?' He said, 'Roop Tera Mastana.' I immediately picked up my handbag and said, 'Pancham da, that is Kishore da's iconic song.. Am I foolish? Do you think I am such a big fool that I will sing this song?'"

She revealed that Pancham Da then told her that now that she is already here she will have to sing and they ended up recording the track.

Shedding light on her special appearance on "Indian Idol", Kavita went on to add, “Indian Idol has always been a beautiful celebration of music and talent. Being on this stage and watching such passionate young singers perform is truly heartwarming. The contestants brought so much emotion and sincerity to the songs, and it was lovely to see them make every performance their own.”

--IANS

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